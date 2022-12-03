Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country

Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North...
Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country.

Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.

The owner was home at the time but she was uninjured. There was also no major damage visible to the structure.

City of Watertown fire crews said they would have to call in a tree company to come and remove it from the residence.

