Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree.

With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year.

This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than in Peanut Park downtown.

A crowd gathered to watch the tree lighting as Christmas music rang out through downtown.

The lighting was immediately followed by the Christmas parade.

Floats were towed along Washington Street headed downtown.

It was a new route this year as the parade has historically wound through Public Square.

It’s a tradition for one family who was at the ceremony, but Betty Moffat says she preferred the old parade route.

“I liked it better the other way and it seemed longer the other way too, like it was really fast this year than normal,” said Moffatt.

“My favorite part of the parade was when I saw the big gorilla on the truck,” said Aaron Buckley.

