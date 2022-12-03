Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40

A Watertown photographer is her using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is her using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40.

Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience.

It brought people in to take a walk through Watertown’s Masonic Temple to get a glimpse of photographs she took of women over 40 and their incredible stories of survival, resilience and triumph.

Tousley says the recent passing of some female family members made her realize that they weren’t always in pictures because they usually were the ones taking them. She felt this collection would help to change the narrative and show women that they are amazing and beautiful no matter the age.

“The gallery means to me this message of aging is beautiful. It means to me that we are powerful as we age, our stories evolve, we have ambitions that will continue to grow as we age and that we are resilient and powerful,” said Tousley.

Tousley says the exhibition has become so popular that she is already planning on doing another round of 40 for 40 photographs in 2023.

