American Legion Post #586 prepares hundreds of dinners for area families

By Sandy Torres
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - More than dinners were prepared at the American Legion Don Rounds Post 586 in Adams Sunday.

It’s a holiday tradition that first began with the Whitney family, and has been carried on for nearly 5 decades.

Sunday morning, about 35 volunteers helped prepare and deliver a fresh holiday meal for senior citizens which included turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Post 586 officials say this is a tradition that the community always come together for.

“This is important because this is what we’re supposed to be doing for each other, taking care of each other, not just for Christmas, but everyday. It’s a typical Thanksgiving dinner. I have 19 drivers, each driver has a route , and they will deliver the meal to the senior citizens,” said chairperson Laura Malan.

This tradition serves the 6-Town area, including places like Ellisburg, Mannsville, and the Village of Adams.

