Deadline to donate to Toys for Tots is fast approaching

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Toys for Tots donation deadline is fast approaching.

The tables are continuing to fill up at Top of the Square Plaza in Watertown with new, unwrapped toys, but the need for some specific age groups like newborn to 1 years old, or teenagers aged 12-16 is still in a high demand.

The deadline to donate is Friday, December 9th.

“Just give me a call if you are in need of toys. We have a lot, and we will purchase if we need to, and we are in a need for a place for next year. So if anyone has a facility for next year, we are already looking,” said Jefferson County Toys for Tots Coordinator Michelle Tinsley.

As Tinsley mentioned, anyone in need of toys will have to make an appointment ahead of time by calling (315) 405-1730. Those appointments will take place between December 19th and the 21st.

