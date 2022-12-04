Glen Park motorcycle club collects toys for Toys for Tots

A Glen Park motorcycle club did it's part Sunday to make sure nobody goes without food or...
A Glen Park motorcycle club did it's part Sunday to make sure nobody goes without food or Christmas presents this year.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - A Glen Park motorcycle club did it’s part Sunday to make sure nobody goes without food or Christmas presents this year.

The Muleskinners Motorcycle Club hosted a Christmas toy drive and open house at it’s new location on Main Street in Glen Park.

They invited community members to bring a new, unopened toy to fill up a neon green dump trailer or a donation of non-perishable food items.

The club’s president says they are a newly formed motorcycle group, just getting off the ground over the summer, and are hoping to be an asset for the Watertown area during the holiday season and beyond.

“It’s very easy to give donations to a national donation chain or, I don’t know what they are called, but for us, you know, we want to make sure it’s here because this is where we are from, this is where we live. This is where we ride our motorcycles when the weather permits it. So you know, it’s really important for us that we are focused on the Watertown area,” said club president Brett Goodman.

Goodman says all of the toys will be donated to Jefferson County Toys for Tots and all of the food items will be seperated and given to feed our vets and the Watertown Urban Mission.

