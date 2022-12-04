Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night

Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night.
Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night.

The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years.

It was followed by fireworks.

People could be seen lined up and down the streets in their Christmas best, waiting for Old Saint Nick to make his appearance. This was the village’s 60th rendition of the parade. A milestone that ties in well with the 150th Anniversary being celebrated by this river community.

“We are very excited about it this year. We are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the village. So tonight just kind of wraps up the year for us and to celebrate what we have been able to do for the last 150 years in Clayton,” said Tricia Bannister, the Executive Director of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Also Saturday night, the Gouverneur Christmas parade took place in the village. 16 floats participated as well as other processions.

It’s good to see so many people getting together to celebrate the holiday season.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
School bus monitor caught on video getting physical with students
Video appears to show the bus monitor restraining a student.
Bus monitor arrested on unlawful imprisonment, harassment charges
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says $20,000 worth of campaign contributions were...
Congresswoman Stefanik: campaign contributions stolen, donors compromised
Stewart's Shops officially cut the ribbon at its new location on Washington Street in Watertown.
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
The former Angel's Inn will house up to 18 homeless men
Homeless shelter could be open by Christmas

Latest News

A Watertown photographer is her using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age...
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
A Lewis County fixture for over 300 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for...
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
Syrup lovers rejoice! The North Country’s maple producers are working to perfect their craft.
North Country maple producers look to perfect their craft in interactive seminar
Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North...
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country