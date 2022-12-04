Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night.

The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years.

It was followed by fireworks.

People could be seen lined up and down the streets in their Christmas best, waiting for Old Saint Nick to make his appearance. This was the village’s 60th rendition of the parade. A milestone that ties in well with the 150th Anniversary being celebrated by this river community.

“We are very excited about it this year. We are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the village. So tonight just kind of wraps up the year for us and to celebrate what we have been able to do for the last 150 years in Clayton,” said Tricia Bannister, the Executive Director of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

Also Saturday night, the Gouverneur Christmas parade took place in the village. 16 floats participated as well as other processions.

It’s good to see so many people getting together to celebrate the holiday season.

