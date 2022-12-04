Linda W. Cutway, 75, of Ogdensburg

Linda passed away on November 29, 2022 at the age of 75 years. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It is with heartfelt sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Linda W. Cutway. Linda passed away on November 29, 2022 at the age of 75 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Carl Kenny (Sue Ann) Cutway, Kevin Cutway & his companion Laurie Robinson, Jolene (Scott) LaSiege, her Grandchildren, Nathaniel Cutway, Carter Cutway, Myra Rondeau, Vanessa Fernandes, Holly Martin and Lucas LaSiege. She will be missed by her great-grandchildren Hazel, Samantha, Emilia, Aubrey, Lily, McKenzie, Gavin, Taylor, Abigail, Hayden, Tinsley, Aislinn and also her siblings John Willis Warren, Judy Wright, Sharon Mourick, Barbara Turner, Susan Ekman, Katherine Gilmour, several cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Greeting her in heaven was her loving husband Carl L. Cutway, parents Joseph and Alice Warren, siblings, Robert Joseph, Doris Carolyn, David Gordon and William Howard.

Linda was born in Ogdensburg, NY, to Joseph and Alice Warren. She was raised as the middle child of their eleven children. She spent her childhood years in Morristown NY, making memories with her siblings on the family farm which are now passed down as stories to the next generation. She attended Morristown High School where she made lifelong friends.

In 1963 she met the love of her life, Carl Cutway and they married on February 8, 1964 and started their family. In 1975, she proudly graduated from Roethel’s Business Institute. Shortly after graduation she began her career with the United States Postal Service as a part-time Mail Clerk and retired as a respected Postmaster in Heuvelton, NY after 30 years of service.

In her free time Linda enjoyed traveling and shopping. She would also take much pride in planning and hosting gatherings for her family and friends that were held at her home and camp. Linda was well known for her sewing skills and her talent as a quilter. Many friends and family were honored to be gifted with one of her handmade quilts.

Throughout her life, Linda spent her free time volunteering for several organizations including the Heuvelton Amvest Post 1997 Auxiliary, the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and The Falls Festival committee.

Linda was known for her generosity, kindness, caring spirit, and giving nature. She always wore a smile, had an infectious laugh, and will be deeply missed by all those that were blessed to know her.

Her family invites you to her memorial service being held on December 17, 2022 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, NY. Calling hours will be held from 11am with services beginning at 2pm. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department following services.

Memorial contributions can be in her memory to Heuvelton Amvest Post 1997 Auxiliary, or the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

