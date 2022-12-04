Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, of Belleville

Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, Belleville, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.

