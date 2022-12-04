Roger L. Murray, 62, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Roger L. Murray, 62, a resident of County Rt. 50, Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Murray passed away Saturday afternoon at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Roger L. Murray.

