Saturday Sports: General Brown Football falls in State Title appearance

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - General Brown made its first State Title Game appearance since 2010 on Saturday.

Pick up the action in the second quarter, the Lions were trailing when senior Kaleb Natali would take in it from two yards out for six. Natali had 70 yards on 18 carries.

The Lions would take the lead on a two point conversion to go up 8-7.

In the second half action now, it was James O’Neil with the 13-8 advantage when junior quarterback Aiden MacManaman drop a 27 yard dime to Natali, his second score of the night.

MacManaman 4 of 11 for 86 yards and touchdown on the night as General Brown goes up 14-13.

In the fourth quarter, the Lions were trailing again 16-14 and behind the chains. They can’t convert on a fourth and fifteen in Raider territory.

James O’Neill all but ices it in the very next play as Nick Waugh hits Malek Arbogast in stride. He takes 82 yards to the house and the 23-14 lead with six minutes left.

It was Arbogast again on defense as he puts the finishing touches on the Raiders 12-2 State Championship season with the interception.

Although the General Brown Lions didn’t reach their ultimate goal, with five starts returning on offense, and another 4 returning on defense, Coach Black says the preseason begins on Monday.

General Brown falls to James O’Neill 29-14.

At Watertown High School, the Cyclones hosted Massena in the Watertown Boys Basketball Tournament.

In the 1st quarter, it’s Ty Lucey hitting the reverse lay-in to put the Red Raiders up 2.

Then it was DeShawn Walton coming up with the loose ball in the paint and hitting: Red Raiders up 6.

On the break, Colin Patterson misses but Walton is there for the putback.

Jack Adams drains the 3 for the Cyclones as they beat Massena 60-37.

In the early game at Watertown High, the Canton Golden Bears met Central Square.

In the 1st quarter, Luke Wentworth finishes the break to put the Golden Bears up 2.

Then it was Ryan Jones dialing long distance to put Canton up 3.

Vincent Nelson-Fuse connects for 3 as Canton falls to Central Square 56-28.

In men’s college basketball from Canton, St. Lawrence took on Skidmore.

In the 1st half, Trey Syroka banks 2 off glass as the Saints go up 2.

Then it was Jack Wirtanen with the pullup in the paint: Saints down 2.

Miles Davis lays in 2, but Skidmore beats St. Lawrence 89-82.

In women’s Liberty League hoops from Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Union.

In the 1st quarter, Bella Doyle drives the lane, hits and is fouled, tying the game.

Mariah Benavides then buries the 3 point bomb: Clarkson down 1.

Cassidy Dumont rips yarn as Union beats Clarkson 53-45.

In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Cheel Arena, 11th ranked Clarkson hosted Dartmouth.

Under 3 minutes in, Anne Cherkowski gives the Lady Golden Knights the lead with a power play tally: 1-0.

Still in the 1st, Olivia Hanson finds the mark: 2-0 Clarkson.

The Lady Golden Knights go on to blank Dartmouth 5-0.

At Appleton Aren, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence hosted Harvard.

4:32 into this one, Rachel Teslak unloads a blast that finds net: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

Tied at 1 with with under a minute left, Mia Biotti’s shot gets over the glove of Lucy Morgan.

Harvard nips St. Lawrence 2-1.

