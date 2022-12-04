Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club

(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.

The store’s Asset Protection Manager says over the last two years, ElQuhir would take the serial numbers off of mattresses sold to friends and family and falsify these returns, totaling a value of almost $7,300.

ElQuhir has been charged with 8 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree, 2 counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, and 6 counts of Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor.

ElQuhir was given an appearance ticket to return to CAP Court at a later date.

