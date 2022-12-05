10th Mountain Division Band Holiday Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The 10th Mountain Division Band is excited to return to the Clayton Opera House for its fourth annual holiday performance “A North Country Carol: Simple Gifts.”

Through music, the 10th Mountain Division Band will represent and champion, to the widest degree, the 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, and the U.S. Army throughout the North Country and surrounding regions with impeccable military bearing, professionalism, and high-quality musical products. We will use music to build community, steward tradition, bolster troop morale, and honor the fallen in accordance with the senior mission commander’s strategic communication objectives, as well as all published guidelines, policies, and regulations. Featuring the band’s concert band “Riva Winds” and rock/pop ensemble “Avalanche,” they will perform a one-hour concert.

10th Mountain Division Band Saturday, December 10, 7pm

Doors open at 6:30pm

There is no cost to attend this concert but there will be reserved seating

Reserve tickets here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.