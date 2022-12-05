12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
A Watertown photographer is her using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age...
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
A Lewis County fixture for over 300 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for...
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North...
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says $20,000 worth of campaign contributions were...
Congresswoman Stefanik: campaign contributions stolen, donors compromised

Latest News

This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special...
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country
More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reeling after girl's killing; FedEx driver charged