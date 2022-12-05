Aaron Tippen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Aaron Tippin

Thursday, December 15, 7:30pm

Doors open at 7pm

Tickets are $45/$50/$55 (Side/Center/Premium)

Aaron Tippin is a country music singer, songwriter and record producer who gained a recording contract with RCA Nashville in 1990. His debut single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” is a popular anthem for American Soldiers and helped to establish Aaron as a performer with songs that catered to the American working class.

Aaron has released a total of nine studio albums and two compilations, with six gold certifications and one platinum certification. He has charted more than thirty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You,” and “Kiss This” were all number one hits. He also has the top ten hits “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way,” “My Blue Angel,” “Workin’ Man’s PH.D.,” “For You I Will” and “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly.”

