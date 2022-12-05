All Ages Punk/Hardcore Concert at SLC Arts

Friday, December 9th
Up in St. Lawrence County
Up in St. Lawrence County(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

All Ages Punk/Hardcore Concert at SLC Arts

SLC Arts will host an all ages punk/hardcore concert at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center on Friday, December 9th.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door starting at 7:30PM. The concert will begin at 8:00PM and feature 4 bands including local headliner Sunflo’er, Young Mischief, Past Doubt, and Phased Out.

The Creative Spirit Community Arts Center is located at 6 Raymond Street Potsdam, NY.

