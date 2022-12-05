Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Potsdam

Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ingalls Trerise, 92, of Old Potsdam-Parishville Road, passed away Thursday morning, December 1, 2022 at her home where she was under the loving care of her family and Hospice.

Barbara was born on May 4, 1930 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of the late Clyde E. and Mary (Ross) Ingalls. She attended Cornell University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. While attending Cornell she met her future husband, F. Lindsay Trerise. They were married June 7, 1952, in Ithaca. After completing their family, she continued her education at St. Lawrence University graduating with her Master of Education Degree.

Barbara started her career in Education as a Home Economics Teacher at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School from 1952 until 1954. In 1968 she began teaching at Norwood-Norfolk Central School, retiring in 1985 as a Junior High Guidance Counselor. Throughout her life, was active with various community organizations including 4-H, Sunday School, Cornell Cooperative Extension, the St. Lawrence County Chapter of AARP, a volunteer with the St. Lawrence County Office of the Aging, Potsdam TRIAD, and SOAR at SUNY Potsdam. She greatly enjoyed and cherished the friendships she made throughout all these organizations.

Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda and Larry Reece of Potsdam; Sharon Trerise and Jeffrey Phelps of Tully; Alan and Conchita Trerise of Ithaca; Ralph Trerise of Massena; Andy Trerise of South Colton; her grandchildren, Brian Reece (Emi), Audrey Reece, Katelyn Reece, Christopher Reece, Marc Stachowski (Natalia), Bradley Phelps, Jason Phelps, Amber Trerise, Brianna Daggett (Caymon), and Blake Trerise; two great grandchildren, Mina and Alin Reece; her sister, Janet I. Cameron of Washington, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and her husband (April 13, 2004) and brother, Norman Ingalls.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, where friends may call Saturday, December 10th from 10:00 until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. Burial will be held privately in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, New York 13676

Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonseymour.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.