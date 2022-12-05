Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

Brian Benjamin embraces Gov. Kathy Hochul during an event in Harlem after she made him...
Brian Benjamin embraces Gov. Kathy Hochul during an event in Harlem after she made him lieutenant governor, Aug. 26, 2021.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By The Associated Press and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges.

Judge J. Paul Oetken in a written opinion said prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe, an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges.

Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his influence to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.

Benjamin’s arrest had created a political crisis for Gov. Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who chose him to serve as second-in-command when she became governor following a sexual harassment scandal that drove from office her predecessor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo.

At the time of his arrest, Benjamin’s lawyers had issued a statement saying they planned to show the courts that their client’s actions were laudable rather than a crime.

His lawyers did not immediately comment on Monday.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.

Benjamin was the state’s second Black lieutenant governor. During a state Legislature career that began in May 2017, he emphasized criminal justice reform and affordable housing. His district included most of central Harlem, where he was born and raised by Caribbean immigrant parents.

In tossing out the first three charges in a five-count indictment, the judge wrote that appeals courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, have made clear that proof of a promise was necessary to support criminal charges when payments are made in the form of campaign contributions.

The judge said he also agreed with a separate defense argument that the facts alleged in the indictment, even if true, fail to establish criminal liability. He noted that the government’s timeline of events show that there was no agreement between the Benjamin and the developer at the time Benjamin procured the $50,000 in state funding.

The charges that were left intact allege that Benjamin knowingly made a false entry in a record with the intent to impede an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
A Watertown photographer is her using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age...
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
A Lewis County fixture for over 300 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for...
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North...
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says $20,000 worth of campaign contributions were...
Congresswoman Stefanik: campaign contributions stolen, donors compromised

Latest News

Treyanna Summerville
Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death
Syracuse's defensemen Caleb Okechukwu and Loen Lowery (16) converge on Boston College...
Minnesota, Syracuse set to do battle in Pinstripe Bowl
FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2015, file photo, Dr. Mary Bassett, New York City's health commissioner,...
NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard
Wake Up Weather
A mild Monday