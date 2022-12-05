Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - During a pre-trial conference, a woman who killed her 18-year-old daughter more than two years ago has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Lashanna Charlton pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Treyanna Summerville on June 22, 2020.

“She entered a plea of guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in the death of Treyanna Summerville that was in satisfaction of the entire indictment pending against her,” District Attorney Gary Pasqua said, “satisfied all the charges, including the charges against the second victim for endangering the welfare of a child.”

The second victim Pasqua referred to is Summerville’s half-sister, who was 13 at the time Summerville was killed.

“It’s also important to remember we had a second victim in this matter,” Pasqua said. “I needed to not only get justice for Treyanna, but I also had to get justice for that victim and justice for that victim looks a lot different that what justice for Treyanna looks like.”

Summerville’s sister was originally charged with Summerville’s murder, but the charge was later dropped.

Charlton faces a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years when she’s sentenced on February 6. Before the plea, she faced charges of murder, manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Summerville was found dead in their Gouverneur home after being beaten and starved. She was days away from her high school graduation.

Charlton is accused of striking Summerville with a hammer, which caused an infection and sepsis. Charlton allegedly failed to feed or seek medical attention for her daughter.

