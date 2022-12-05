Citizen James - Screening at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Join us for a screening of Citizen James; of The Young Artist Without a Country.

Meet a 24-year-old James Baldwin at LaGuardia Airport as he awaits a flight for France. Young James is an unknown aspiring black writer whose first novel has yet to be published. He has just left his family with the news of his decision to seek refuge in Paris from the violent reality of racist America in 1948. He has a one-way ticket and $40 in his pocket. He speaks no French. But he knows he must do something to save himself. He boards the plane and begins the journey toward becoming a brilliant, powerful, and prophetic voice of the Civil Rights era and beyond. More than a one-man show, Citizen James is a bridge that connects the past to our now.

*Please note, the performance briefly discusses mature topics like police violence, suicide, sexual identity, and contains racially charged language.

Screening time - 1 hour. Additional 30 minute discussion session immediately after screening.

Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 PM

Screening hosted by Jefferson Community College Opportunity Programs with the cooperation of Syracuse Stage.

No cost to attend.

