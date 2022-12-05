Diane L. Knight, 75, of Carthage

Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Diane was born on October 22,1947 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Anthony and Lillian (Canell) Plumadore Sr. She was a graduate of Augustinian Academy in Carthage. She married Charles J. Knight on June 15,1968 in Black River. She worked for NK Parks in Rutland as a secretary for several years before she and her husband Chuck, started their own landscaping business, Di’s Landscaping. They operated the business for over 25 years. Chuck died on July 11, 2016.

She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Dawn and Jeremy Withers of Christiansburg, VA and a step-daughter and her husband, Terry and Roger Fuller of Central Square and one son: Charles J. Knight II of Carthage, 5 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren, three sisters: Ida Steenburgh of Champion, Peg Ashcroft of Carthage and Marilyn Hickox of Cortland and two brothers: Dan Plumadore of St. Paul’s, NC and Harry Plumadore of Denton, TX and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Joe, Garry, Anthony Jr., David and her twin brother, Deane Plumadore and her sisters, Barbara Ann Sebastino and Sue Katherine Ware.

It was Diane’s wishes that she be cremated and there would be no calling hours. A graveside service on the anniversary of her marriage will be held on Thursday, June 15,2023 at St. James Cemetery in Carthage. Funeral arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

