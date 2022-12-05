Former U.S. Education Secretary appointed SUNY chancellor

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - After a year-long worldwide search, a new SUNY chancellor has been appointed.

John B. King Jr. is a former New York state education commissioner and served as U.S. Secretary of Education during the Obama Administration.

The State University of New York Board of Trustees announced Monday that King is the 15th chancellor of SUNY.

He will begin his new role in January.

“Public education quite literally saved my life when I lost both of my parents at a young age, and I have dedicated my professional career ever since to ensuring that every student has access to the academic opportunities that they need and deserve. I look forward to working with all members of our campus communities, lawmakers, and stakeholders to bring SUNY to new heights and maximize its potential,” said King in a prepared statement.

He will replace Deborah Stanley, former president of SUNY Oswego, who has been serving as interim chancellor since December 2021.

For more information, click here.

