UNADILLA, New York (WWNY) - Francis G. “Frank” Slocum, 91 of Unadilla passed away Sat. Dec. 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Frank was born on May 26, 1931 in Oneonta to Forrest & Helen (Becker) Slocum.

Frank met Jean on a blind date and they married Aug. 18, 1956 and moved to Unadilla. Jean predeceased him on Feb. 8, 2021. He was a retired machinist of Amphenol Corp. and drove school bus for Unadilla Central Schools. Frank was a 60 year member of the Unadilla Fire Dept. & Emergency Squad and Capt. Of the Fire Police. He was the first recipient of the Otsego County EMS Driver of the Year Award in 1996 and Otsego County Fireman of the Year in 2007. In 2008, he received a NYS Senate Volunteers of Valor Award by Senator James Seward. He was former Vice President of the Otsego County Volunteer Fireman’s Assoc. and the Tri-County Fireman’s Assoc. He received a Chamber of Commerce Good Neighbor Award and Trustee of Evergreen Hill Cemetery in Unadilla. Frank served his many friends and family as an Assistant at both Westcott Funeral Home and Westcott-Madden Funeral Home.

Frank is survived by his 2 daughters & son-law, Lory & Patrick van Lieshout, Durhamville, Catherine Slocum-Bell & Russell Rudes, Philadelphia, NY, 5 grandchildren, Mark (Janelle) van Lieshout, Megan (Joshua) Vanderhoof, Jessica van Lieshout, Connor Bell & Marissa White, Zachary Bell, 2 great grandchildren, Charlotte Vanderhoof & Vivian van Lieshout and also several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his 2 brothers, Arthur and Robert Slocum.

Funeral Services will be held at the Unadilla Fire Station 72 Clifton Street Unadilla on Sun. Dec. 11, 2022 at 12 noon. Rev. Roy Vandermark, his close friend will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Unadilla. The family will receive friends at the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home 123 Main Street Unadilla on Sat. from 2 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be made to: Unadilla Fire Dept. and Emergency Squad.

