Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling, 91, of Harrisville and Oswegatchie

Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling of Harrisville and Oswegatchie passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. (Luther) Dowling of Harrisville and Oswegatchie passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Canton. She was 91. In line with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service at this time but a combined celebration of her life and that of her late husband, Wendell R. “Red” Dowling, will be held next July at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville.

Gloria is survived by two sons, Richard V. Dowling of Harrisville and Thomas A. Dowling of Hannibal; two daughters, Susan R. VanSant of Harrisville and Alice C. Donnelly of Hudson, FL; a brother, Ranald B. Luther of Lowville and a sister, Sandra J. Metcalf of Port Leyden, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by two sons, John and Michael, who died in infancy and two adult sons, Wendell R. Dowling Jr of Fine and Mark A. Dowling of Oswegatchie.

Gloria was born on February 21, 1931, in Harrisville, one of ten children of the late Roy and Ruth E. (Atkinson) Luther. She graduated as valedictorian from Harrisville High School in 1947 and married Wendell R. Dowling on November 28, 1947, in Harrisville. The Dowling family called Oswegatchie home for many years and the couple moved to Hands Flat Road Harrisville in the 1980′s. He died August 11, 2013.

In addition to being a devoted mother, skilled deer hunter, avid bowler, accomplished cook and pretty-good homemaker, she began working at Fort Drum prior to the arrival of the 10th Mt. Division. Her career progressed through jobs in the housing office, post motor pool and various finance-related offices. She retired as an account tech with the 33rd Financial Support Unit, US Army Garrison, Fort Drum in 1991.

Online condolences may be shared at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.