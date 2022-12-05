Have you seen this missing teen?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

Police say Isabella Kneier was last seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street on Sunday.

She’s white, 16 years old, and has brown hair and eyes.

Kneier is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants, and bright red shoes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, the police ask you to contact them at 315-786-2601.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.