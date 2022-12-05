Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown and former Jefferson County Legislator, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village.

Calling hours and a service at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown will be in May 2023 at times and dates to be announced. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. A full obituary will be published.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Flu Season
Jefferson County flu cases skyrocket between October and November
Land once home to Ogilvie Foods
Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
Jefferson and Lewis counties would become the 117th District. The 116th District would become...
Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
Robert J. Babcock, 78, a Watertown native and longtime resident, passed away early this month.
Robert J. Babcock, 78, of Watertown
Diane L. Knight, 75, of NYS Rt 126, Carthage died Tuesday evening, November 29,2022 at the...
Diane L. Knight, 75, of Carthage

Obituaries

Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Butterfield Lake Rd., passed away, Friday morning, December 2, 2022...
Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Redwood
Hotis Motel
Owners of condemned Hotis Motel in contact with town, county
Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Grand...
Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter
Lois Rutherford Pernice, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Norfolk,...
Lois Rutherford Pernice, 89, of Norfolk
Mr. Murray passed away Saturday afternoon, December 3, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital...
Roger L. Murray, 62, of Brasher Falls and formerly of Norfolk