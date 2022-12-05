WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie M. Adsit, 92, of Watertown and former Jefferson County Legislator, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village.

Calling hours and a service at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown will be in May 2023 at times and dates to be announced. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. A full obituary will be published.

