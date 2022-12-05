Lois Rutherford Pernice, 89, of Norfolk

Lois Rutherford Pernice, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Norfolk, NY, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Lois was 89 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Lois Rutherford Pernice, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Norfolk, NY, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022. Lois was 89 years old.

She was the widow of Roger F. Pernice.

Lois was the daughter of the late Erwin and Mary (Pike) Rutherford and grew up in the Lisbon, NY area as the eldest of eight children. She graduated from Lisbon Central School and Ogdensburg Business School. Lois lived in Norfolk for more than sixty years. Lois was well known in her community as an active and long-term member of the Norfolk American Legion Auxiliary. Many people will remember her fondly as the Sunday afternoon bartender. She was an avid quilter, seamstress and knitter; friends and family members will miss the personal tailoring. Her sharp sense of humor and fun will be especially missed.

Many thanks and much appreciation to her friends at the Legion and at the Riverview Apartments for their love, care, and support. Thank you also to the medical staff at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for the unfailing sensitivity and kindness. A special thank you to Lois’ much-loved friend Carol Campbell for her selfless, compassionate companionship and help.

Lois Pernice was predeceased by her husband Roger and siblings Roland, Fern, Irma.

Lois Pernice is survived by her sisters Dorothy Wing, Betty Carvel, Jean Flynn and Una Peterson and by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Jo Pernice Medve (with Richard) of Norfolk; Bobbye Pernice (with Werner) of Saarbruecken, Germany; Christopher Pernice (with Becky) of Madrid, NY; Jamie Pernice Keenan (with Lawrence) of Valatie, NY; Curtiss Pernice (with Robyn) of Athens, GA; Grandchildren: Meghan Mici (with Joni) and Dylan Keenan (with Shannon); Hannah (with Mikael) and Emma Saurer; Connor Pernice (with Brittany); Eleanor Fischman; Carter Pernice; Marilou Fischman and several nieces and nephews too numerous to be listed here by name.

Memorial donations in Lois’s name can be made to the Norfolk American Legion Auxiliary or to a charity of choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . In accordance with Lois’ wishes, in lieu of funeral services, a Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date at the Norfolk American Legion. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lois Pernice.

