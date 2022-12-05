Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter

Dec. 5, 2022
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marieann F. Stowell, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Rome, NY where she had been a resident.

Calling hours will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9th at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

She was born on July 9, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of Francis and Eileen Kessler.  She graduated from high school in Moravia, NY.

She married James W. Stowell on July 7, 1990 in Brownville, NY.  The couple resided in Dexter.  She retired from FX Caprara’s where she was a title clerk for 28 years.

James worked at the Brownville papermill for 38 years, retiring in 2011.

She enjoyed making ceramics, cross stich, and spending time with family. She was a life member and former President of the Brownville American Legion Auxiliary.

Among her survivors are her husband, James W. Stowell, Dexter, NY; two children, Stephen Krenzer, Seattle, WA and Tammy Krenzer, NC; three step children, Brian (Isabel) Stowell, Dexter, NY, Jason (Amber) Stowell, Brownville, NY and Justin (Kate) Stowell, Johnson City, NY; several grandchildren; four brothers, Jerry (Teresa) Kessler, Mike (April) Kessler, and Francis Kessler, all of Moravia, NY, and Ray Parks, OH; many nieces and nephews.

Please consider making a donation to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses.  Donations may be made directly to the funeral home or on the funeral home website.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

