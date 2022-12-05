A mild Monday

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start the day with clear skies — once the sun comes up, anyway.

It will be dry, with clouds increasing into the afternoon. Highs will be 40 to 45.

There’s a small chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Some lake effect snow could quickly pass over the Tug Hill Tuesday morning. There’s a 50% chance of rain after that. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Rain is likely on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

It will be partly sunny and 38 on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

