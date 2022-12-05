Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown.

During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets.

“The city received a Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation a number of years ago to remediate the site in order for development,” said Jennifer Voss, Watertown senior planner.

Now that it’s ready, the city hopes to get the land redeveloped.

“There is a process that you have to go through, tests that have to be made - things like that, that need to be understood before you can go ahead and say, yeah, I can build on that,” said Cliff Olney, city council member.

The land has been subdivided into three areas - two residential with street access, with the middle section zoned commercial. The city hopes to lure new housing and keep the middle area as green space or a park.

“We want to build more amenities for young people, things for families to go out and do. That might be an area that we consider,” said Olney.

After entering into the environmental easement, there will still be a few steps left before something can be built there.

