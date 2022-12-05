Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed

Land once home to Ogilvie Foods
Land once home to Ogilvie Foods(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New housing and a park are possibly on the horizon for the city of Watertown.

During Monday night’s meeting, city council will consider a resolution for an environmental easement on land once home to Ogilvie Foods on North Pleasant and California streets.

“The city received a Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation a number of years ago to remediate the site in order for development,” said Jennifer Voss, Watertown senior planner.

Now that it’s ready, the city hopes to get the land redeveloped.

“There is a process that you have to go through, tests that have to be made - things like that, that need to be understood before you can go ahead and say, yeah, I can build on that,” said Cliff Olney, city council member.

The land has been subdivided into three areas - two residential with street access, with the middle section zoned commercial. The city hopes to lure new housing and keep the middle area as green space or a park.

“We want to build more amenities for young people, things for families to go out and do. That might be an area that we consider,” said Olney.

After entering into the environmental easement, there will still be a few steps left before something can be built there.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
Treyanna Summerville
Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death
A Watertown photographer is her using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age...
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
A Lewis County fixture for over 300 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for...
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Flu Season
Jefferson County flu cases skyrocket between October and November
Jefferson and Lewis counties would become the 117th District. The 116th District would become...
Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
Hotis Motel
Owners of condemned Hotis Motel in contact with town, county
Isabella Kneier
Have you seen this missing teen?