Owners of condemned Hotis Motel in contact with town, county

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The owners of the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia may want to fix the problems that got the place condemned and boarded up.

Empire Assets LLC was summoned to a special town board meeting Monday night, but that meeting was postponed after the group requested time to get a lawyer.

While the town and Jefferson County repeatedly cited the motel for ongoing code violations and forced the tenants to leave, the owners had never responded.

Now, those owners have been in contact with Jefferson County Code Enforcement to begin addressing the violations.

“The asset companies, the LP, has asked for an adjournment so that they can get counsel. The meeting has been postponed for a 30-day adjournment. I believe it’s going to be January 5 will be the next updated meeting, at this time, I believe. He’s been in contact with the town’s lawyer and I believe he’s working with the Jefferson County Codes Office, that we have for our code inspectors,” said Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen.

There is a regularly scheduled Pamelia town board meeting next Monday.

The Hotis Motel is expected to be discussed but whether the owners will be there is unknown. However, some town residents concerned about the situation are expected to attend.

