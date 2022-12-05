Resting before the big night: Santa’s reindeer visit Boonville

Two of Santa's reindeer are visiting Boonville for much of December.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - With the snow flying in Boonville, you could almost mistake it for the North Pole. But wait — what’s that? Yes, two of Santa’s reindeer!

“We have a couple of our annual friends that come visit us at the village green here in Boonville,” chamber of commerce communications director Josh Fitzgerald said. “We have a momma reindeer and her calf.”

Prancer and her baby, Dancer, flew all the way here from the North Pole, about 3,000 miles.

“So, Santa sends them down here for a little reprieve from training for Christmas night,” Fitzgerald said. “They’ve been here since our Christmas parade last weekend and they’re here through December right up to Christmas.”

The reindeer are relaxing before their big night pulling Santa’s sleigh.

“Fun fact, most male reindeer lose their antlers early December so most of the pulling of the sled is done by the ladies instead,” Fitzgerald said.

For the days leading up to Christmas you can come visit them any day of the week.

“They love to be rambunctious in the snow,” Fitzgerald said. “They love children, absolutely love children.”

Getting a visit from the reindeer has been a Boonville tradition for decades.

“Depending on who you ask, I’ve heard the 50-year range,” Fitzgerald said.

And because he misses his little friends, Santa himself comes to visit every weekend.

“He misses them already,” Fitzgerald said, “and he can’t wait to see them but he’s happy that the children in the area get to enjoy such a magnificent creature.”

