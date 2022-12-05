Robert J. Babcock, 78, of Watertown

Robert J. Babcock, 78, a Watertown native and longtime resident, passed away early this month. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Babcock, 78, a Watertown native and longtime resident, passed away early this month.

He graduated from Watertown High School and Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Robert went on to work at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, where he taught incarcerated people. He loved vintage cars and proudly drove visitors in his pristine Model T Ford’s rumble seat.

With his extended family, he enjoyed many summer days at “camp” on Guffins Bay, sitting around the fire, playing music and listening to the Yankees game.

Robert was predeceased by his sister Karen Babcock Lloyd and brother James T. Babcock III, as well as his mother Vera Johnson Babcock.

Survivors include a brother Paul Babcock, nephew Edward Babcock, nieces Robin Lloyd, Lorraine Lloyd, and Cindi Warren, former brother-in-law John Lloyd, and cousins including Clifford Lashway.

There are no serves at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Watertown Urban Mission, where he was active. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

