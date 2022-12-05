Ronald “Ron” D. Sinni, 78, of Brasher Falls

Ronald “Ron” D. Sinni, 78, passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Ronald “Ron” D. Sinni, 78, passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. In following the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours.

Ron was born in Southbridge, MA on March 28, 1944 to the late Dominic and Elizabeth (Marshault) Sinni. He married Amelia Yelle on August 16, 1976 and worked many different occupations throughout his lifetime, often being called a “jack of all trades.” Most recently, Ron worked Security at the St. Lawrence Centre in Massena.

Ron was a man with a good heart, who did a little bit of everything. He especially enjoyed collecting Coca Cola memorabilia; being an avid collector of over 30 years.

Besides his parents, a brother; Paul Sinni, and a sister; Ann Marie Sinney predecease him.

Surviving Ron is Amelia, his wife of over 46 years; their son, Michael Sinni, his sister; Elizabeth “Betty” Beucher, a sister in law; Linda Sinni, two beloved grandchildren; Micheal Jr. and James Sinni, as well as many nieces and nephews.

With this passing being so sudden, the family has decided to honor Ronald by having a funeral fundraiser. In lieu of flowers, food or charitable donations, your contribution will be greatly appreciated. This account is administered by an accounting firm, Amelia wants to assure everyone viewing this campaign that donations will be distributed to the funeral home. Please help Amelia by visiting www.givingcompassion.care and help spread the word and share this on your social media.

https://www.givingcompassion.care/campaign/access/5948-hammill-funeral-home-inc-/ronald-sinni-1669994885

Other condolences and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com

