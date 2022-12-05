Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match campaign underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 36th annual Stewart’s Holiday Match campaign runs through Christmas Day at all shop locations.

Erica Komoroske and Kate Nelson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the fundraiser, which supports nonprofit organizations impacting children.

To date, the program has raised nearly $34 million for children’s charities.

Last year, customers donated over $1 million to the program, doubling to more than $2 million with the Stewart’s match. The funds were able to support 1,716 local children’s organizations across the 32 counties where Stewart’s Shops are located.

Local organizations impacting children are encouraged to apply for funding online. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2023. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.

Stewart’s Holiday Match is a 501c3 foundation; all donations are tax-deductible.

Stewart’s accepts funds from groups or businesses, but only matches individual donations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.