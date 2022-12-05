Troopers ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

State police are asking for help finding someone they say walked out of the Runnings store in...
State police are asking for help finding someone they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding someone who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools.

Troopers say the person, seen in the photos above, walked into the store around 7:30 p.m. on November 28 and left with DeWalt tools worth around $1,200.

He was last seen wearing a black puffball-style jacket, a grey winter cap, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the individual can contact state police at 315-366-6000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

