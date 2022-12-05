Troopers ask for help identifying shoplifting suspect

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding someone who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools.

Troopers say the person, seen in the photos above, walked into the store around 7:30 p.m. on November 28 and left with DeWalt tools worth around $1,200.

He was last seen wearing a black puffball-style jacket, a grey winter cap, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the individual can contact state police at 315-366-6000.

