Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Redwood

Published: Dec. 5, 2022
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Vicki Lynne Kellogg, 63, of Butterfield Lake Rd., passed away, Friday morning, December 2, 2022 at her home.

Born on August 15, 1959 at Sacred Heart Hospital, Spokane, Washington, she was a daughter of Lorne Walter and Geraldine Mae Mathis Banham, and she was a graduate of Chief Sealth High School, Seattle, Washington.

Vicki married Paul G. Kellogg on October 25, 1990 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Two previous marriages ended in divorce.

She was an Administrative Assistant for Soldiers for Life, Clark Hall, Fort Drum, NY, for the past twelve years. She also worked for Norman G. Jensen, Inc., a customs broker, for seven years and previously worked at JRC and the former Stewarts Shop, Rt. 11, Evans Mills, NY.

Vicki was secretary for the Redwood Fire Dept and the New York State Fire Police.

She was an avid pontoon boater and enjoyed fishing and spending time on Butterfield Lake with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Paul; her mother and step-father, Geraldine and Robert Ritter, Spanaway, WA; four sons, Randy Gillis, Spanaway, WA, Ryan Gillis and husband, Kelvyn, San Francisco, CA, David Wilson and wife, Cathline, Theresa, NY, George Kellogg and companion, Stephanie DeShane, Cadyville, NY; a daughter, Heather Lanphear and husband, Sam, Massena, NY; six grandchildren, Abigale, Sam, Jay, Norah, Ayden and Gavin; two brothers, David Banham and wife, Julie, WA, and Walter, “Wally” Banham and wife, Marlene, Rockland, CA; two sisters, Linda Thomas and husband, Casey, Indianapolis, IN, Karen, WA, and Debbie, WA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be 8 pm, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Pastor Olanda S. Brown of The City Refuge Christian Church, Great Bend, NY, officiating.

Calling hours will be 6-8 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

