Academic All-Star: Alyssa Fitzpatrick

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Alyssa Fitzpatrick, a senior at Copenhagen Central School.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Alyssa is at the top of her class, a member of the National Honor Society, and the president of her class.

She’s also a member of the soccer, basketball, and softball teams.

She plans to major in photography in college and hopes to become a professional photographer.

