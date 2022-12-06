Academic All-Star: Alyssa Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Alyssa Fitzpatrick, a senior at Copenhagen Central School.
She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.
Alyssa is at the top of her class, a member of the National Honor Society, and the president of her class.
She’s also a member of the soccer, basketball, and softball teams.
She plans to major in photography in college and hopes to become a professional photographer.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.