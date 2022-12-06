Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on May 5, 1942 in Watertown, NY, son of Arles and Eleanor (Beardon) Pierce, he graduated from Watertown High School.

He worked at Play Mor Bowling Lanes as an assistant manager for many years. He then went to work for CSX as a track foreman, retiring after 31 years. He enjoyed going to Turning Stone, bowling, and he loved his dogs.

He married Muriel C. Hawley on April 27, 1968 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.  The couple resided in Watertown.  Muriel worked at Empsalls’s, Karen Charles and currently is a home health care aid.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Muriel C., Of Watertown, NY; three children, Donald Pierce, Watertown, NY, Nancy (Brian) Lear, Dexter, NY and Edison Pierce and his fiancé, Dena Holmes, Schenectady, NY; two grandchildren, Joshua Lear and Brian Lear and best friend and dog, Skippy.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  A memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

Donations may be made to the Watertown SPCA or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

