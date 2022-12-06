Barbara S. Jackson, 85, of Waddington

Barbara S. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully at her family’s home in Ogdensburg, NY on Sunday December 4, 2022 after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara S. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully at her family’s home in Ogdensburg, NY on Sunday December 4, 2022 after a brief illness.

Calling hours for Barb with be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 28 Clinton Street, Waddington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday December 8, AM 2022 in Brookside Cemetery Waddington, NY with Rev. Garry Giroux.

Barbara was born on March 28, 1937, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Doren E. And Bernice Lafleur Stubbs. The youngest of four children, Barb graduated from Madrid Central School in 1956.

In her younger years, Barb worked at Lavine’s Store in Waddington which her parents managed.

Barb was wed to her adoring husband, Robert A. Jackson Sr., on June 6, 1964 at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington.

She was an avid bowler and traveled throughout New York and Canada with her late husband Bob when he bowled in the Canadian PBA. Afterward, she became a full time caretaker for her parents and homemaker.

Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She and Bob also enjoyed playing slots and making friends at the Mohawk Bingo Palace.

Barb is survived by a son Robert Jr. and wife Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY and two grandchildren; London and Merick Jackson, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Jack and Jean Jackson of Tennessee, nieces; Alice Tynon and husband Kenneth of Ogdensburg, Lori Graveline and husband William “Corky” of Ogdensburg, Joan Vasquez and husband Raymond of California, Jennifer Brunelle and husband Christopher of Tennessee and nephews Paul Pirie and wife Donna of Ogdensburg and John Jackson of New York City.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband Robert A. Jackson Sr., her sisters, Mary Pirie and Ann Tracy and a brother Doren Stubbs Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Waddington Volunteer Fire Department, 51 Maple Street, Waddington, NY 13694.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolences online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.