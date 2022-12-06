Barbara S. Jackson, 85, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Barbara S. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully at her family’s home in Ogdensburg, NY on Sunday...
Barbara S. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully at her family’s home in Ogdensburg, NY on Sunday December 4, 2022 after a brief illness.(Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara S. Jackson, 85, passed away peacefully at her family’s home in Ogdensburg, NY on Sunday December 4, 2022 after a brief illness.

Calling hours for Barb with be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home located at 28 Clinton Street, Waddington. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday December 8, AM 2022 in Brookside Cemetery Waddington, NY with Rev. Garry Giroux.

Barbara was born on March 28, 1937, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Doren E. And Bernice Lafleur Stubbs. The youngest of four children, Barb graduated from Madrid Central School in 1956.

In her younger years, Barb worked at Lavine’s Store in Waddington which her parents managed.

Barb was wed to her adoring husband, Robert A. Jackson Sr., on June 6, 1964 at St. Mary’s Church in Waddington.

She was an avid bowler and traveled throughout New York and Canada with her late husband Bob when he bowled in the Canadian PBA. Afterward, she became a full time caretaker for her parents and homemaker.

Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She and Bob also enjoyed playing slots and making friends at the Mohawk Bingo Palace.

Barb is survived by a son Robert Jr. and wife Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY and two grandchildren; London and Merick Jackson, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Jack and Jean Jackson of Tennessee, nieces; Alice Tynon and husband Kenneth of Ogdensburg, Lori Graveline and husband William “Corky” of Ogdensburg, Joan Vasquez and husband Raymond of California, Jennifer Brunelle and husband Christopher of Tennessee and nephews Paul Pirie and wife Donna of Ogdensburg and John Jackson of New York City.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband Robert A. Jackson Sr., her sisters, Mary Pirie and Ann Tracy and a brother Doren Stubbs Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Waddington Volunteer Fire Department, 51 Maple Street, Waddington, NY 13694.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolences online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, of Winooski, VT, passed away unexpectedly on November 19th...
Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, formerly of Belleville
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022...
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep...
Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, of Tylerville
James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and...
James Clifford Davidson
Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of...
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022...
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
Fire
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022).
Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the...
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown
Candles
James D. Hutcheon, 66, of Depauville
Candles
Joseph Alfred Plourde, of Massena