Canton-Potsdam hockey game to feature Teddy Bear Toss

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ice skates, hockey pucks and teddy bears. Friday’s game between SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam will feature a Teddy Bear Toss. It’s all to help children who are in abusive situations.

During the hockey game, fans will toss the teddy bears onto the ice, they’ll be collected, and donated to Renewal House.

“I think as the domestic violence and sexual assault agency for the county, the teddy bear toss, or stuffed animal toss, definitely brings comfort to the children that we serve. Last year we served 155 children in both our residential and non-residential programs,” said

Ilene Burke, director, Renewal House.

While the teams’ coaches want to come away with the win, they know the community wins either way.

“It’s something that we had done in years past, but have kind of lost track of since COVID. So we’re really happy to have the opportunity to revisit it,” said Chris Bernard, head coach, Potsdam Bears Hockey.

“I think we’re in the position to do things like this - to be able to improve and give kids just a teddy bear or some type of food on the holidays they might not be able to have. I think that goes a long way and if we’re in a position to be able to do that, then we should be able to do that,” said Alex Boak, head coach, Canton Kangaroos Hockey.

Both teams are asking their fans to bring one stuffed animal, like a teddy bear, to the game to help support kids in need this Christmas season.

“I’ve got to say, our community for St. Lawrence County has been supportive for years - ongoing support. Both the colleges and all community members are always giving,” said Burke.

The Bears will face the Kangaroos at 7 p.m. this Friday in Maxcy Ice Arena.

