Carmella Rosemary Guzman, 49, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Carmella Rosemary Guzman will be 3:30pm – 5:00pm Thursday, December 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Carmella passed away Friday, December 2nd at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 49 years old.

Born in Watertown October 24, 1973, Carmella was a daughter to Bernard W. Sr., and Carmella Rosemary Parker. She was educated locally and worked as a home health aide locally for several years.

Carmella enjoyed singing, dancing, helping others, and spending time with her family.

Carmella is survived by her children, Ahmed Gba-Kamara, Jundito Guzman, Ahmecito Guzman, Jose Guzman, Emilia Destiny Guzman; her adopted children, Jared Finley, Tyler Finley; her siblings, Phyllis Miles McNeil, Bernard W. Miles, Jr., Bernard W. Miles, III, Christopher Gerthoffer, Stacye Gerthoffer, Kellie Gerthoffer; and her spouse, Juan Guzman. She is also survived by two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Carmella is predeceased by her son, Issia Gba-Kamara, and her brother, Bernard “Red” Miles, Jr.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

