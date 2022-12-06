Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took.

In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer.

When it happened, the district said it would file a claim with its insurance company, with hopes of recovering the funds.

Superintendent Jennifer Premo told 7 News on Tuesday that it won’t recover all the funds.

“While we were only able to recover a portion of the funds, the district is very fortunate to be able to move forward from this incident without any lasting financial effects from this crime,” she said.

Sources tell 7 News the Massena Central School District may have also been targeted in the same scam back in March but did not lose any money.

The FBI and state police wouldn’t confirm that, but both agencies say they continue to investigate the Carthage scam.

They said they do have leads and hope to release more information.

