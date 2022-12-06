CCE Jefferson offers 4-H Dairy Bowl practice

4-H Dairy Bowl practice
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering to help youth practice for next year’s 4-H Dairy Bowl competitions.

CCE dairy and livestock specialist Abigail Jantzi says practice begins next month. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Practices start January 25 for the North Country Regional Dairy Bowl in March. Those who score well could move on to the New York State Dairy Bowl.

Sessions involve lessons on things like nutrition and milk quality, as well as practicing answering questions using a buzzer.

You can sign up at ccejefferson.org or by calling 315-788-8450.

