Compo Pierce considering switch from city council to county legislature, source says

Sarah Compo Pierce
Sarah Compo Pierce(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council member Sarah Compo Pierce is considering taking over Scott Gray’s seat on the Jefferson County Legislature.

Gray will resign his seat, representing District 13, as he goes to the state Assembly in the new year.

Compo Pierce lives in the district.

A well-placed Republican source tells 7 News that Compo is mulling over whether or not she wants to leave the city council and join the legislature.

Republicans need to find someone to serve the one year left on Gray’s term.

Compo Pierce did not get back to 7 News. We’ll update this story if we hear from her.

