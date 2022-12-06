Deanna S. Benson, 27, of Ogdensburg

Deanna S. Benson, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 27. (Source: Funeral Home)

Deanna was born on April 25, 1995 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Scott and Christine Benson.

Deanna is survived by her father Scott Benson and his girlfriend Tammy Mashaw, her mother Christine Benson and her boyfriend Randolph Arquitt, her grandmother Jacqueline Madden, her grandmother Judith Benson, her brother John Benson, her three sisters, Mekayla Benson, Mariah Benson, and Shania Benson and her fiancé Skyler Proulx, her boyfriend Jesse Goldie and his children, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Deanna is predeceased by her grandfather Charles Benson, and her grandmother Freida Lovely.

Deanna attended high school at Ogdensburg Free Academy and graduated in 2013. Deanna attended college at SUNY Canton. Deanna went on to work as a treatment aid at Sunmount DDSO in Tupper Lake, NY. Deanna owned a home in Newton Falls, NY and lived there with her boyfriend Jesse Goldie. Deanna had a passion for gardening and grew some of most beautiful flowers anyone had ever seen. Deanna loved everything to do with the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, camping, farming, and she also loved horses. She also enjoyed riding her motorcycle and being with her family. Deanna was always a very talented musician and had a passion for singing and playing music, which began at a very young age with her father. She also was very artistic, and always doodling or writing something in her beautiful handwriting. Deanna was always one to shower people with gifts and always was willing to lend a hand. Deanna was always known for her love for music, her beautiful black hair, her love for others, and her beautiful smile.

There will be no services at this time, however a celebration of life will be held by her family at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Donations in Deanna’s memory can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the the Save the Music Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

