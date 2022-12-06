Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Tuesday morning.(SK)
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - One person was injured in a one-car rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of 23682 State Route 37 just after 2:45 a.m. and found a 2007 BMW sedan had hit an embankment of a CSX Railroad overpass and rolled onto its roof.

One person was transported from the scene for treatment of injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the person or detail the extent of the injuries.

Northbound and southbound lanes were shut down until about 5:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.

