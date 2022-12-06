Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, of Tylerville

Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

TYLERVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

She was born on November 28, 1927 in Tylerville, NY, daughter of Samuel D. and Inez C. Lortie Ralph. She graduated from West Carthage High School in 1944 and Watertown School of Commerce in 1945.

She married Herbert F. Frost on October 5, 1946. He worked for the Jefferson County Highway Department where he was a welder, he passed away in 1982.

Connie was a secretary at the Watertown Recreation Department, bookkeeper at local milks plants in Watertown, owned and operated Hobbies International in DeLand, FL and was a cook at a restaurant in Florida.

She was a 4H Leader, Girl Scouts Leader and very active in the organization. She and her husband moved to Florida in 1976 and she was the editor of the Pine Lakes Monthly Newsletter, a member of the Pine Lakes Fire Department Auxiliary and the Community Club. She returned from Florida and resided in Cape Vincent where she was an active member in the Cape Vincent Fire Department Auxiliary.

Among her survivors are a son and daughter in law, Michael(Brenda) Frost, New Haven, NY; five daughters and three sons in law, Mary Bachner, Sackets Harbor, NY, Maureen (Michael) Pedroncelli, Dexter, NY, Mabel “April” Frost-Johnikin, Watertown, NY, Jeanne (Gary) Johnson, Deer Trail, CO and Tracy (Michael) Morgan, Cape Vincent, NY; a sister, Mary Collins, Chaumont, NY; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband she is predeceased by a son, Clifford Frost; a daughter, Margaret Ann Frost; a granddaughter, Karlea LaPlante, three grandsons, Jesse Paul, Joseph Seamon, and Billy Paul; a one son in law, Donnie Bachner; five sisters, Sally Coleman, Ethel Famoly, Mabel Ralph, Helen Porter and Shirley Ralph.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial in Calvary Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Friday, December 16th at the Sackets Harbor American Legion from 4 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.