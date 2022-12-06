Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission

Family Winter Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Family Winter Gala this weekend to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission.

Micah Matteson of Matteson Property Management and Urban Mission executive director Cher VanBrocklin talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can see their interview in the video above.

The gala will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Faichney Drive Business Complex in Watertown.

The whole family is invited for dancing, finger food, desserts, and a cash bar.

The proceeds will help the Urban Mission provide services to homeless people.

It costs $25 per person. You need to reserve your spot by calling 315-286-2196.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
Treyanna Summerville
Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death
State police are asking for help finding someone they say walked out of the Runnings store in...
Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Isabella Kneier
Have you seen this missing teen?

Latest News

Watertown's Penelope Brown goes up for 2 in a high school basketball contest against Carthage.
Highlights & scores: Girl’s high school hoops & a boxing title
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car rollover crash in the town of...
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
Wake Up Weather
It’s December, so grab your ... raincoat?
The city of Watertown Fire Department will be getting a much-needed ladder truck from the city...
City council wrap-up: Fire truck purchase, pavilion restrictions & Ogilvie Foods property