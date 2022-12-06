Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Family Winter Gala this weekend to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission.

Micah Matteson of Matteson Property Management and Urban Mission executive director Cher VanBrocklin talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

The gala will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Faichney Drive Business Complex in Watertown.

The whole family is invited for dancing, finger food, desserts, and a cash bar.

The proceeds will help the Urban Mission provide services to homeless people.

It costs $25 per person. You need to reserve your spot by calling 315-286-2196.

