Garage heavily damaged in town of Lorraine

A garage at AR Collision in the town of Lorraine may be a total loss after a fire Monday night.
A garage at AR Collision in the town of Lorraine may be a total loss after a fire Monday night.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A stand-alone garage in the town of Lorraine may be a total loss after fire broke out Monday night.

Fire crews were called to AR Collision off Dixon Road just before 6 p.m. to find the back side of the garage engulfed in flames.

Fire officials at the scene said they were able to contain the fire within the garage. It sustained extensive damage, but it may be salvageable.

Two vehicles inside could not be saved.

There were no injuries to report.

The cause is under investigation.

